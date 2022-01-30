Monday, January 31, 2022
Rafael Nadal takes the Australian Open crown

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 30, 2022
in Sports
0
0
Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal with the Australian trophy.

Rafael Nadal with the Australian trophy.

He defeated Medvedev in the final this Sunday.

Rafael Nadal conquered the Australian Open this Sunday after beating Russian Daniil Medvedev in the final. It is his second title of this Grand Slam.

The Spanish Rafael Nadal became the first player in history to reach twenty-one Grand Slam titles by beating Russian Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, in an epic Australian Open final. 6-4 and 7-5 in five hours and twenty-five minutes of play.

Nadal, at 35 years old, turned around a practically lost match to lift the trophy for the second time in Australia and undo the historic tie with the Serbian Novak Djokovic and the Swiss Roger Federer, who had also won twenty “grand” each.

The Spanish tennis player did not decline despite giving up the first two sets to his rival, number two in the world and who was playing his second final at Melbourne Park.

After almost six months away from the circuit due to injury and 476 days after winning his last Roland Garros, Nadal managed to raise his crop of titles to twenty-one, more than anyone else in the history of this sport.

EFE

