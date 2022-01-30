Rafael Nadal takes the Australian Open crown

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Rafael Nadal with the Australian trophy.
Rafael Nadal with the Australian trophy.
He defeated Medvedev in the final this Sunday.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 30, 2022, 10:51 AM
Rafael Nadal conquered the Australian Open this Sunday after beating Russian Daniil Medvedev in the final. It is his second title of this Grand Slam.
(You may be interested in: Confirmed: Luis Díaz arrives at Liverpool)
The Spanish Rafael Nadal became the first player in history to reach twenty-one Grand Slam titles by beating Russian Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, in an epic Australian Open final. 6-4 and 7-5 in five hours and twenty-five minutes of play.
(Also read: Luis Díaz and the most expensive transfers of Colombian soccer players)
Nadal, at 35 years old, turned around a practically lost match to lift the trophy for the second time in Australia and undo the historic tie with the Serbian Novak Djokovic and the Swiss Roger Federer, who had also won twenty “grand” each.
The Spanish tennis player did not decline despite giving up the first two sets to his rival, number two in the world and who was playing his second final at Melbourne Park.
After almost six months away from the circuit due to injury and 476 days after winning his last Roland Garros, Nadal managed to raise his crop of titles to twenty-one, more than anyone else in the history of this sport.
EFE
January 30, 2022, 10:51 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Rafael #Nadal #takes #Australian #Open #crown
Leave a Reply