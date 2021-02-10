The Spaniard, number two in the ATP ranking, showed changes in his game that, for many specialists, results in back discomfort. Despite this, he remains focused on winning his second tournament in Australia.

The only time Rafael Nadal was able to lift the title at Melbourne Park was in 2009 when he defeated the Swiss Roger Federer, in an extensive final that required five sets. Since then, he has been to four finals, the last in 2019, but the glory has escaped him.

Prior to this contest, many doubts hovered around the Spanish tennis player. He had not participated in official competitions since the ‘ATP finals’ in London, where he was defeated by Daniil Medvedev and Dominic Thiem in very close matches.

The injury prevented the 34-year-old from participating in tournaments leading up to the Australian Open and alarms went off when, in practice with Thiem, he complained of a stiff back.

However, in the first outing of this tournament, Nadal managed to defeat Serbian Laslo Djere, number 56 in the ranking, in three straight sets, with partials of 6-3, 6-4, and 6-1 in one hour and 52 minutes.

“My back is not perfect as I said a couple of days ago. With each passing day there is probably more room to improve and that is the question. There is always a possibility to improve, that’s why I’m here, playing and fighting to try to improve. Today is not great, I need to change my serve movement a bit. That is what I tried with the conditions today. Tomorrow a day off, the day after tomorrow another match, so, I need to go day by day to try to stay positive. “said the Spaniard.

And that change in service was noticed on the day with 87% of winning shots with the first service.

Nadal is the visible head of a legion of Spaniards that has up to seven players in the second round of the Australian Open. The man born in Manacor, Mallorca, will play his second match against the American, Michael Mmoh, 177 in the ranking and who, coming from the previous classification, beat Serbian Viktor Troicki in five sets.

With Reuters