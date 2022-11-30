An hour late, but no disappointment. This was the exhibition match of Rafael Nadal against Casper Ruud in Bogotá, a game that perhaps took a long time for all attendees to witness it, because until the stellar duel started, the Live Coliseum did not reach its highest capacity. It was clear, the only ones that can make a city wait without pause are the legends. And Nadal is a living person.

With little friendly overtones, Casper Ruud went ahead in the first two games. The subtlety of his serve and the precision of his backhand overcame the power of the Spanish from the outset. Then, in the midst of the incessant screams from the public, who couldn’t get out of “Nadal I love you”, the Spaniard grew.

And he did it until he came back on set, not without applauding each majestic gesture from Ruud, who showed that of the youngsters he is the one who most conserves traits of the ‘big three’. 7-5.

In the second sleeve, Nadal took over the game. Ruud’s movements began to lose intensity and ‘Rafa’, Dosing energy, he kept the pace of the game. The only pause he made was to raise his finger, after a fan yelled at him up close: “Rafa, as I taught you.” Henceforth, a Spanish hurricane that was forged in Ruud’s imprecision. 6-4.

In the end, although the result was the least of it, Nadal won. As ordered in the script.

Star in Bogota

Rafael Nadal made Bogota his own. The most winning Grand Slam tennis player in history walked in the Colombian capital at the pace imposed by his greatness. The first meeting with the press had not even begun when dozens of fans had already taken over the entrance to the agreed place to try to get a greeting, an autograph or a photograph.

“Rafa, the last photo, please”, exclaimed Fabio, one of the most excited. Benito Pérez, the tennis player’s press officer, stared at the 50-year-old follower and said: “The last one? No friend. It’s the first”. And Rafael and Fabio, saint and parishioner, melted into a smile that can only be caused by the presence of a living legend.

Nadal arrived at the Live Coliseum, west of Bogotá, after noon and at least 40 people, two hours before they authorized entry to see him in action, were already waiting for his arrival under the hot sun that sometimes falls on the city.

A couple of hours later, the Spanish titan made his appearance on the scene. And he did it to play with a couple of children who fulfilled the dream of sharing in person with their real superhero. The shining eyes of the minors, who tried to follow the ball so as not to interrupt the rally, illuminated the hard court that was located in the center of the stage.

The 36-year-old Rafael, still “months away” from 37, as he stressed to this newspaper in a talk, looked like just another infant. The concern that he came to show for playing at the height of Bogotá was not noticeable on his face. Ultimately, what predominated was the meeting of two genuine passions: that of little ones who dream of being tennis players and that of a man who can say that he fulfilled his child.

After the Colombian tennis players burst onto the court, who were in charge of opening the show with a pleasant mixed doubles match, Nadal returned to the court. And he did it together with the Norwegian Casper Ruud, who finished forging himself in his academy and with whom he has shared this year like never before, since that final of his last title, at Roland Garros, and until the exhibition tour whose last stop was ready. to live in Bogota.

Each serve of the Spanish was synonymous with vibration for the public. Every effort of his body was that of the thousands of spectators. At the close of this edition, the score of the game was defined. But that didn’t matter. It was Nadal in Bogota. It was the relaunch of tennis in the city.

ANDRES FELIPE BALAGUERA

Editor of EL TIEMPO

