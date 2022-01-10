The Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal considered this Monday that “justice has spoken” and that “it is the fairest” that Novak Djokovic can play the Australian Open, following a judge’s decision to let the Serb into the country.

“Regardless of whether or not he can agree on some things with Djokovic, without any doubt, justice has spoken,” Nadal said this Monday in statements to Onda Cero radio.

Did you defend Djokovic?

“And he has spoken that he has the right to participate in the Australian Open and I really believe that it is the fairest that he does if this has been resolved and it seems that it has been the case,” added Nadal.

The Spanish tennis player expressed himself in this way after Judge Anthony Kelly ordered the immediate release of ‘Nole’, who since he arrived in Australia to play the first Grand slam of the year was being held in a Melbourne migrant center.

The decision marks a small victory for the tennis player who wants to enter Australia without being vaccinated against covid-19, although the Australian government warned that he could still force his expulsion.

“In the end, justice is what has to speak, I am always a defender of justice in all causes,” added Nadal, assuring that “a circus has been set up around many stories.”

“On a personal level I much prefer that he not play,” Nadal said, laughing, before assuring that “selfishly speaking for our sport, that the best players are on the court competing is much better that they are anywhere else.”

