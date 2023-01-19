Thursday, January 19, 2023
Rafael Nadal, once again on the outside: the seriousness of his injury is confirmed

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 19, 2023
in Sports
Rafael Nadal is injured at the Australian Open | Time

The Spanish tennis player lives one more cycle in the fight against his body.

Rafael Nadal He underwent an MRI this Thursday in Melbourne and found out that he is suffering from a second-degree injury to the iliopsoas in his left leg, for which he will be out for between six and eight weeks, according to a press release issued by his team.

Nadal, outside the courts

The injury occurred when the reigning Australian Open champion tried to stretch to return a ball on his right side when the score was 6-4 4-3 against American Mackenzie McDonald.

Despite the inconvenience, Nadal decided not to give up and fought without being able to hit a backhand until the American closed out the second round match 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

The champion of 22 Grand Slam titleswho was accompanied by Doctor Ángel Ruiz-Cotorro at the Teknon Clinic in Melbourne, will be on sports rest for the next few days and will begin anti-inflammatory physiotherapy with the aim of resuming training as soon as possible.

(Nadal will miss his next appointments on the tennis calendar in Doha and Dubai, which will take place in the last week of February and the first week of March)

EFE

