The Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal He reiterated this Monday that “possibly” 2024 will be the year of his retirement, after eight months away from the slopes in which he has undergone two operations for his psoas injury.

“I said that possibly 2024 was my last year, I stand by it, but I can’t confirm it 100% because I don’t know,” Nadal said in an interview with the Movistar+ network.

Nadal announced on May 18 that the psoas injury he suffered at the Australian Open in January led him to put “a full stop” in his career before facing his farewell to the circuit in 2024.

. “This would be my goal: to try to stop and try to probably face the last year of my sports career with at least the guarantee of being able to enjoy it,” added the Spanish tennis player.

Nadal reiterated this Monday that “I would like to play again and be competitive again.” “But the hope is not to win Roland Garros again or win Australia, so that people do not get confused, all that is very far away, I am very aware of the difficulties that I face, one that is insurmountable is age, and the another is physical problems,” he explained.

“What excites me is to play again, to be competitive again,” he insisted.

Nadal, who revealed that he had psoas and hip surgery a few months ago.

The Spanish tennis player also referred to the race with Novak Djokovic for being the athlete with the most Grand Slams, convinced that for the Serbian it would be “a greater frustration” than for him not to achieve it.

“If I would have liked to be the tennis player with the most Grand Slams in history? Without a doubt. This is what sport is about, trying to be the best possible. But it hasn’t been an obsession, it doesn’t frustrate me,” said Nadal. winner of 22 Grand Slams.

“I think that Novak in that sense lives it in a more intense way than I have experienced it. For him it would have been a greater frustration not to achieve it and perhaps that is why he achieved it, he has taken his ambition to the maximum,” Nadal considered.

The Spanish tennis player also referred to Carlos Alcaraz, whom many see as his heir, as someone with a “brutal projection, he has youth, ambition, so you have to be cautious.” “He has the potential for everything. I have learned from examples not from words, which are carried away very quickly by the wind. If I had to tell him something it would be to keep improving,” he concluded.

AFP

