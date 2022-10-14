The former Argentine tennis player Gabriela Sabati will play a mixed doubles match with

Rafael Nadal during the exhibition tournament that the Spaniard will play in Buenos Aires, as she announced this Friday.

In a kind of wink towards the number 2 of the men’s circuit, the best Argentine tennis player in history, winner of the 1990 United States Open, published a video on her social networks in which “because of the admiration” she feels towards him offers to play a mixed doubles match.

“It’s good that you come to Argentina to play the rematch with Casper,” began the message, which was recorded with the tennis player’s racket in hand and on a clay court.

The 52-year-old former tennis player was referring to the exhibition duel that she will play

Nadal with the Norwegian Casper Ruud on a tour of Latin America, which will also take them to Bogotá, Quito, Belo Horizonte (Brazil) and Mexico City.

“It would be an honor,” concluded the ‘glove’ launched by Sabatini, who added the link to the page that promotes the event on November 23 in Buenos Aires.

Sabatini became number 3 in the WTA ranking at a time dominated by two other women’s tennis greats: the German Steffi Graff and the Serbian nationalized American Monica Seles.

In his track record, in addition to the US Open that won Graf in just two sets, there are 26 other titles, including two WTA Championships (Masters), which made New York his fetish court. In addition, she obtained the silver medal in the Seoul Olympics (1988) and the runners-up in two other Grand Slam tournaments: the 1988 United States Open and 1991 Wimbledon, in both finals defeated by the German.

After her retirement at the age of 26, the former tennis player has been rarely seen in friendly or exhibition matches, although she recently played the legends tournament at Roland Garros (France), after which she visited the Academy of

Nadal in the Balearic Islands (Spain).

EFE