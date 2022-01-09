Rafael Nadal is proclaimed champion of the Melbourne Summer Set

The Spanish Rafael Nadal He beat the American classified from the previous Maxime cressy, who based his game on an effective serve and volley, by a tight 7-6 (6) and 6-3 to become champion of the Melbourne Summer Set.

Cressy, who started the game dubiously after committing three double faults in his first service game, came to forgive a set ball at service after Nadal committed a very fair double fault that protested to the referee Carlos Bernardes despite Melbourne Park applies the hawk eye live.

It was when the manacorí showed his status as a favorite after beating the tennis player born in Paris with two powerful rights and later, with his serve, sentenced an expensive first set.

The young Cressy, 24, went ahead with a break in favor in the first section of the second set, but Nadal responded with an immediate ‘counter-break’ that he repeated when the score was 4-3 in his favor to leave sentenced a last set that would sign 6-3.

Nadal won an ATP title again after his victory in the Rome final against Serbian Novak Djokovic last May.

The Spaniard affirmed at the trophy ceremony of the Melbourne Summer Set that “Having a trophy under your arm means a lot after having been unemployed for so long due to injury.”

EFE

