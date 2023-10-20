Rafael Nadal He acknowledged that the pain from the psoas injury that has kept him out of competition throughout the year has not yet completely disappeared, but he stressed that in training he can “do more things.”

The winner of twenty-two Grand Slams pointed to the Australian Open as an idea for a return to competition, although he did not guarantee it, in an event at the Museor the Suit of Madrid where he presented a line of food supplements with Juan Matji, president of Cantabria Labswith whom he shares the initiative.

“There is no return date yet. Not the Davis Cup anymore, because we are eliminated and November could not have happened. I am going day by day because I do not have the ability to know how my body will be in a few months. My first option now It would be in January, in Australia, but I don’t know for sure,” Nadal said.

“I can train a little more and that is already progress. I have less pain, but I still have discomfort. If I didn’t have pain I could give a date. But I do things that I couldn’t do before, I train a little more,” added the Manacorí tennis player. .

Nadal was cautious but optimistic: “I am on the right path. Although it is an injury that I have not had before. But I am excited, which is the most important thing. It is an injury that is new for me and it is unknown territory. I tried to return in the dirt season and it couldn’t be, that’s why I don’t know and I can’t say when I’m going to return.

EFE

