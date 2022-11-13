The 36-year-old Nadal has never won the year-end tournament. Last year he missed the ATP Finals and this year it was uncertain for a long time whether he would participate. The number 2 in the world recently became a father and has seen little action in recent months due to injuries. At the beginning of this month, he was immediately eliminated at the masters tournament in Paris.

Fritz (25), the global number 9, also beat Nadal in the Indian Wells final earlier this year. The American is participating in the tournament for the eight best players of the past season for the first time. Fritz also won the Tokyo and Eastbourne tournaments this year.