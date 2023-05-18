Rafael Nadal offered a press conference this Thursday at his academy in Manacor (Mallorca) to announce that he will not play the tournament Roland Garrosof which he is the current champion and who has won fourteen times.

The tennis player assured that he will make a stop in his career and released that next year would be his retirement.

Not going to Roland Garros

The winner of 22 Grand Slam titles played his last official match last January in the second round of the Australia Tournament against the American Mackenzie McDonald (lost 6-4-6-4 and 7-5), a defeat that prevented him from revalidate his title of champion of the first Grand Slam of 2023.

“I have no intention of continuing to play for the next few months.; the results have been of first level, but my day to day has been of a very low level”, said Nadal in his press conference.

‘2024, my last year’

An injury to the iliac psoas, from which he continues to recover, has prevented him from playing the tournaments in Monte Carlo, Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Rome this year.

“I have been chaining injury after injury. That moves to the personal field. You have to put a point aside. I made an effort to recover and I am not prepared to compete at the level I need. VI am going to set aside my career. I’m not going to set a return date. When I feel physically ready, it could be a goal to reach the end of the year and try to play the Davis Cup and try to face next year with guarantees, in what I believe will be my last year. It is to stop to face the last year of my career“said the tennis player.

“I’m fine. Sad, I’ve missed an important season. Nothing ago I was prepared to fight for what’s important, but on a physical level it’s not like that. One has to accept things. You can get angry, be sad, but we look to the future.. I’m going to give myself the opportunity to compete again, I want my last year not to be of a comparsa but of a high level”, he pointed out.

