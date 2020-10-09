Rafa Nadal, during his match against Jannick Sinner in the Roland Garros quarterfinals last Tuesday. / Europa Press

This afternoon, Rafael Nadal disputes his thirteenth semifinals of Roland Garros against Diego schwartzman looking for a place in the final. The last precedent of a confrontation between the two tennis players was at the 1000 Masters in Rome, when the Argentine managed to beat the Spanish tennis player for the first time in his career (6-2, 7-5). The other nine face-to-face have always been Nadal, highlighting the 2018 Roland Garros quarterfinal match. The Manacor player arrives at the match without having conceded a single set in the tournament, although in his last match against Sinner, The 19-year-old Italian managed to demand that Nadal take out his best tennis. For his part, little comes after eliminating Dominic Thiem, number 3 in the ATP ranking and US Open champion, in a very long (more than five hours) and intense match that featured four sets decided in the tie break. Everything that happens in the game, we tell you here.