Rafael Nadal described this Sunday as “unfair” the decision to exclude Russian and Belarusian tennis players from Wimbledon.

The Spaniard, winner of 21 Grand Slam titles, believes the All England Club chose “the most drastic option”. Wimbledon was widely criticized by the ATP and WTAin the same way as by stars like Nadal or Novak Djokovic, for penalizing tennis players due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It may interest you: (James Rodríguez moves in the market and his future would be decided)

respectable porture



This exclusion leaves great rackets, such as the Russian, No. 2 in the world, Daniil Medvedev, unable to participate in the Grand Slam on the London grass., as well as last year’s Wimbledon semifinalist, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. “It’s unfair to my teammates,” Nadal said.

“They are not to blame for what is happening with the war.” “I feel sorry for them. I wish it wasn’t like that, but in the end we know that this is what it is,” added the Mallorcan tennis player.

Nadal, who returns to competition after six weeks out due to a rib injury, trusts the involvement of the world of tennis so that there is a reverse gear in the decision made by Wimbledon.

“When a government puts in place some measures you have to follow them, in this case the government made a recommendation, and Wimbledon decided to impose the most drastic option without being obliged to take it”, he indicated. Novak Djokovic, who had described the decision as “crazy”, declared this Sunday that he maintains his position. “I think it is unfair”, reaffirmed the N.1 in the world.

It may interest you: (Iván Sosa, champion of the Tour of Asturias)

AFP