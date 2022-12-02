Rafael Nadal took over Bogotá. Eleven years after his last visit, the tennis player with the most grand slams in history walked in the Colombian capital on Tuesday at the pace imposed by his greatness.

The first meeting with the press had not even begun when dozens of fans were already crowding at the entrance of the agreed place, far to the north of the city, to try to get a greeting, an autograph or, in the best of cases, a Photography.



“Rafa, the last photo, please”exclaimed Fabio, one of the most emotional, as soon as Nadal arrived at his first stop.

benito perez, the tennis player’s press officer for more than a decade, stared at the follower, in his fifties, and said: “The last one? No friend. It’s the first”.

And Rafael and Fabio, saint and parishioner, melted into a smile that can only be caused by the presence of a living legend. From then on, joy reigned.

The visit of the monarch of the 22 crowns had to do, on paper, with an exhibition match with the Norwegian Casper Ruud, one of his most outstanding students, at the Coliseo Live. However, the air that was breathed since his arrival in the country, the one he passed through a party prior to the day of the game, and the marathon day of social commitments for the friendly, were typical of a kind of farewell.

This year, like never before, Nadal unleashed the flow of what he himself describes as “living injured”. After a start of 20 games without losing, suffering too much from his left foot, winning a new title at Roland Garros, taking eternal friend and rival Roger Federer by the hand in his last dance, and inaugurating himself as a father, the spanish titan he had never felt so close to the exit door.

With the satisfaction of staying at the top despite the ineluctable passing of time, Rafael Nadal sat down to talk to EL TIEMPO. From the outset, without fuss, he confessed that cHe contemplated retirement this season. But, with the same sincerity, he announced that the battle is not lost, and that he will do everything to make the watch his best friend.

Rafael Nadal (left) talks with Andrés Balaguera, journalist from the Sports section of EL TIEMPO Casa Editorial.

This year the question is not courtesy… How are you?



(Sigh) I’m obviously happy with the season. At the tennis level there have been better results than we could have dreamed of, without a doubt. At the end of the year, I think very important things have been added to my career.

“I play because it makes me happy, but pain takes away that happiness, not only to play, but to live. There will come a day when my head will say ‘enough’” were his words in the middle of the season…

At that moment I spoke from my heart, what I said is what I felt at that time. He had spent many months, almost a year and something, with a lot of foot problems above all. Later, the other things that were happening are things that happen and heal, but the foot did not let me carry out my activity normally.

Today, how is this complex relationship between happiness and pain?



Today I’m better, that’s the truth. At that time she thought that there were very real possibilities that little of his sports career would remainbut luckily a solution was found that for the moment has helped me have less pain in my foot and I am now able to train

I feel happy…

Yes I am. The most important thing of all is that I am able to have a day to day with much less pain and that makes me happy. Playing tennis makes me happy, and I’m going to try to continue doing it and in the best way possible, so there are still options and reasons to keep fighting.

Rafael Nadal (right), after his exhibition match in Bogotá.

“There is life beyond tennis,” he has repeated from a very young age. Now, on my way to 37, with a newborn son, how do you feel about those words?

There are six months to go before turning 37, eh, be careful (laughs). Let’s see, tennis has been a very important part of my life, without a doubt, and it still is. But my life has always had many things beyond tennis. I have always been happy, playing tennis, but also without playing tennis…

What has been the best thing that has left tennis in those still 36 years?

I think day to day. Traveling through so many countries allows you to experience many different cultures and people. In the end, it’s the combination of people and your personal experience.

Are you optimistic about what is coming?



Sure. I have no fear of the future outside of professional tennis. I think that in my life I have many things that make me happy on a personal level and, of course, there I also have concerns about the future (laughs).

How could your role as a father influence the idea of ​​extending your career as long as possible?

Being a father does not change my perspective much, the truth makes me happy. I am a very family person and I love children. It is a new experience that I am enjoying. Sometimes it’s hard to be a little far away, but I’m also adapting to these new sensations and experiences, which are really getting along very well at the moment

There is a road ahead…

I am looking forward to enjoying this new stage, but also with the same illusion of continuing with my professional career and I just need to adapt, take a little time to organize everything well, because changes take time, and in my life they don’t there is exception.

“He is the best tennis player in history,” says Casper Ruud

Photo: Cesar Melgarejo, THE TIME

From fan to pupil and from friend to rival. This is how the life of the young Norwegian has passed Casper Ruud along with Rafael Nadal.

The current third best player in the world grew up watching the Spaniard play, then he was one of his most gifted students and today, at the age of 23, he competes head to head with him.

In Nadal’s time in Bogotá, there could be no other more significant partner than Ruud himself, who after the best year of his career so far confesses to EL TIEMPO that if he is now a professional tennis player it is because of ‘Rafa’.

What do you admire most about Rafael Nadal?

The mere fact that he continues to play at this level, at his age, is incredible. I think it’s amazing even to him, that at a certain point a few years ago, he didn’t think it was possible. He is one of the best players currently and he is the best player in history, not in vain is he the most winner of grand slams. This year he was able to win two majors, so he’s still going strong and, although he may have had tough moments at the end of the season, I’m sure he’ll be ready for next year.

What have you been able to learn in so many years with him?

One can learn a lot from ‘Rafa’, you can learn from his forehand and his game, but I think what I’ve learned the most is his determination with the sport, the desire to always continue. He is very humble and has won everything that can be won in our sport. Even so, and he’s still a very ‘normal’ person, very humble, and he wants to keep improving, he keeps working hard and that’s something I admire and hope to be able to do.

Outside the courts, how is your relationship?

‘Rafa’ is a great guy. He always cares about me and my family. You know, we have been at ‘Rafa’s’ academy in Mallorca for a long time. My sister goes there full time and my mom is also always coming and going so he is always very special to them. Off the courts, we have a lot of fun, playing parquet, for example, which he lives playing all the time (laughs), we also have fun playing golf. He’s a great guy and I think he’s actually normal, just like everyone else.

In the end… What does Nadal represent for your life?

Honestly, when I was five or six years old, I saw him win his first Roland Garros and that’s when I started dreaming of playing on TV one day, because it looks fun and there are the best players on the planet. That’s when my desire to be a professional tennis player was born and as I got older, playing more tennis, learning more about the sport, watching more matches on TV, he was always playing in the grand finals.

You know, Roger (Federer), Novak (Djokovic) and he were the players to watch, but for me my idol is ‘Rafa’ because of his power of play and his style. He means a lot to me. I can say that he is probably the reason why in the beginning, being just a kid, I wanted to be a professional tennis player.

ANDRES FELIPE BALAGUERA SARMIENTO

SPORTS JOURNALIST EL TIEMPO

Networking: @balagueraaa

