Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal in Instagram commented on the defeat against Russian Andrei Rublev in the quarterfinals of the Masters series in Monte Carlo.

The athlete wrote that he lost to the great tennis player. He drew attention to the fact that the match was not very good, as the Russian showed himself better. “Monte Carlo, thank you for everything! Back to work, ”added the Spaniard.

The Russian outplayed the Spaniard with a score of 6: 2, 4: 6, 6: 2. Rublev, 23, made his way to the semifinals of the tournament, where he will face the Norwegian Kasper Ruud. In another semifinal, Briton Daniel Evans and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas will meet.

In the updated rating of the Association of Professional Tennis Players, Rublev occupies the eighth line. On March 12, he lost to Bautista-Agut in the semifinals of the Qatar Open.

The final of the tournament in Monte Carlo will take place on 18 April. The prize fund of the competition is over two million euros.