Nadal believes that Djokovic should be able to participate in the Australian Open from next week. The Spaniard has announced this on Spanish radio.











The Serbian tennis player won the lawsuit he filed against the Australian authorities’ decision to revoke his visa on Monday. However, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has the authority to deport Djokovic and is now considering it.

“Regardless of whether I agree with certain points, Djokovic has undoubtedly done justice,” Nadal told Spanish radio station Onda Cero. “On a personal level, I’d rather not have him participate,” he added with a laugh. Nadal and Djokovic share the record for number of Grand Slams won along with the currently injured Roger Federer. The three tennis players are all on twenty titles.

,,The judge says that Novak can participate in the Australian Open. He should therefore be admitted, that is so fair. I wish him success,” said the current number six in the world, who won the preparatory tournament in Melbourne last week.



The world’s leading agencies say a vaccine is the way to stop the pandemic we’ve been dealing with for nearly two years Rafael Nadal

Nadal was not pleased with the whole ‘media circus’ that arose last week after Djokovic was stopped at Melbourne airport. The Serbian leader of the world ranking could not prove there why he had received a medical exemption to enter Australia without a corona vaccine. However, the judge ruled on Monday that Djokovic must be admitted.

“There are often many interests involved in sports, on an economic and commercial level. For that it is important that the best players take action,” said Nadal, who previously criticized Djokovic for refusing to be vaccinated. “The world’s leading authorities say a vaccine is the way to stop the pandemic we’ve been dealing with for nearly two years.”

