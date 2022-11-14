the spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal (N.2 in the ranking) made his debut in the Masters, the only major tournament that is missing from his record, with a defeat against the American Taylor Fritz (N.9) by 7-6 (7/3) and 6-1 , this Sunday in Turin.

Nadal does not start well

Rafael Nadal arrives in Turin for the Masters tournament. Photo: Alessandro diMarco. Eph

In the first set, Nadal went from less to more with his service, without giving it up once, but also unable to achieve the ‘break’ against a Taylor Fritz who was very confident with the serve, with more than 90% of points won with his first serve and without conceding the slightest chance of a break.

Thus, the first set was resolved in the ‘tie break’, which began with a double fault by Nadal, who would end up paying for that error by conceding the first set after almost an hour of play (57 minutes), which Fritz closed with a right hand to the line.

The second set seemed to be going the same way until, 2-1 down,

Nadal played the last points of the fourth game very badly and ended up conceding the ‘break’, the first of the match, which allowed Fritz to take a 3-1 lead.

The American, who had already defeated Nadal this year in the Indian Wells final, continued to be intractable with his service, without conceding a single ‘break’ ball to the Spaniard, who at 36 years of age could not avoid defeat in two sets after dropping serve again in game six with another double fault.

“I think the first set was decent, but Taylor had an incredible match. What I didn’t like was my performance in the second set, it was very disappointing. Losing on details like in the first can happen, but I don’t.” of the second set,” Nadal said.

AFP