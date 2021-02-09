Despite his solid victory over Serbian Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-4 and 6-1 in his debut at the Australian Open, Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal warned that his back “is not perfect”, and that this Tuesday he only tried to “survive” in the hope that with the advancement of the tournament he can “improve” his physical condition.

“My back is not perfect, as I said a few days ago. Every day that I go on, there will be more possibilities to improve. Today I am not perfect. I needed to change my serve a little to survive. game; I have to go day by day, “he declared in Nadal in the press conference after the game.

His back problems have already prevented him from being number two in the world from participating in the ATP Cup. “It has been 15 difficult days for me, I have had back problems and today I had to survive,” he reiterated.

Rafa Nadal’s reflections at the press conference, Photo: AFP

And he ventured: “The longer I am here, the more chances I will have to solve the problems in my back. I need to be well to be able to compete, which is why I have come here.”

The one from Manacor also had words of admiration for his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, who, at 17 years and 19 days, signed his first victory in a Grand Slam final draw on Tuesday by beating the Dutch Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-1, 6-4 and 6-4.

“He is a good boy, very humble and hardworking. He has all the ingredients to become a great champion,” concluded Nadal, who this Thursday will face the American Michael Mmoh in the second round, who beat the Serbian Viktor Troicki 7-6 (3), 6-7 (3), 3-6, 7-6 (3) and 7-5.

Medvedev, a big favorite in Melbourne, easily outpointed Pospisil. Photo: EFE

In other results of the day, Russian Daniil Medvedev (4) beat Canadian Vasek Pospisil (63) by 6-2, 6-2 and 6-4; the Australian Alex De Miñaur (23) to the American Tennys Sandgren (51) by 7-5, 6-1 and 6-1; the Italian Fabio Fognini (17) to the French Pierre-Hugues Herbert (84) by 6-4, 6-2 and 6-3 and the Spanish Feliciano López (65) to the Australian Li Tu (without ranking) by 6-7 (1 -7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) and 6-4.

For his part, the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (6), one of the candidates to reach the final stages, defeated the Frenchman Gilles Simon (66) without surprises by 6-1, 6-2 and 6-1, while the Italian Matteo Berrettini (10) beat South African Kevin Anderson (81) by 7-6 (11-9), 7-5 and 6-3.

In the women’s draw, Australian Ashleigh Barty, world number one, swept Montenegrin Danka Kovinic (81) 6-0 and 6-0 in just 45 minutes; the Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza (14) beat the Russian Margarita Gasparyan (127) by 6-4 and 6-0; the American Cori Gauff (48) to the Swiss Jil Belen Teichmann (58) by 6-3 and 6-2 and the Kazakh Yulia Putintseva (28) to the American Sloane Stephens (41) by 4-6, 6-2 and 6 -3.

Source: agencies