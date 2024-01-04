Rafael Nadal is back again. The 37-year-old Spaniard made a successful return on Tuesday after almost a year of absence due to injuries by beating Dominic Thiem. On Thursday he had no problems at all with the Australian Jason Kubler, 6-1, in the second round of the Brisbane ATP tournament. and 6-2.
Sports editorial
