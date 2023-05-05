“I am sorry to announce that I cannot be in Rome,” Nadal wrote on Twitter. ,,Although I have noticed that things are going better in recent days, I have not been able to train at a high level for months. Recovery takes time. I have no choice but to accept this and keep working.”

Since Nadal suffered a hip injury at the Australian Open, he has already missed the tournaments of Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid. Nadal will not play in Rome either, so his participation in Roland Garros may become a problem. Earlier, his uncle and former coach Toni Nadal said he expected Nadal to be able to play in Paris.

Nadal won Roland Garros for the fourteenth time last year. The Spaniard has disappeared from the top 10 of the world rankings due to his months-long absence. The 22-time Grand Slam champion is now in fourteenth place.

