The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Rafael Louzán, has begun on Tuesday in Rabat (Morocco) a round of meetings with the presidents of the football federations that make up the world -world candidacy 2030.

The Galician president traveled to the Alauí kingdom, where on Tuesday he has held a meeting with the president of the Moroccan Football Federation, Fouzi Lekjaaat the headquarters of this entity, located in Rabat. This is the first contact between both presidents since Louzán was elected president last December.

Besides, Louzán has proposed a work committee and strategy that will be sector and rotary; It will begin in Madrid immediately and will be made up of the three organizing federations of the World Cup. The first meeting will also be invited to the representatives of the Argentine, Uruguayan and Paraguayan federations to form a total of six countries and three continents represented at that meeting.

Also has announced the celebration of a great event in Madrid On the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the World Cup in South Africa, in which FIFA will also be invited to the federations of Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

Coinciding with this trip, this Wednesday Louzán will go to the days organized by the Embassy of Spainin collaboration with the ICEX for Spanish companies interested in the business opportunities that will create the 2030 World Cup in Morocco.

In the same, he will make a presentation to value the ‘expertise’ of Spain as a country and as a federation in the organization of great global sporting events, in addition to highlighting the level, talent and professionalism of Spanish companies YrEalize a summary of the general lines of the 2030 World Cup candidacy.

In the next few days, Louzán will hold another meeting with the new president of the Portuguese Football Federation, Pedro Proença, who will take office next Monday. The objective is to strengthen collaboration at the presidential level between the three federations.