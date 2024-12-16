Rafael Louzán is the new president of the Spanish Football Federation after winning the vote at the General Assembly, held this Monday. The candidate who presented the most endorsements was also the favorite of the majority of assembly members: 90 votes. Salvador Gomar stayed at 43. There were four blank votes and one null vote. The candidate was proclaimed by an absolute majority shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Born in Ribadumia, Pontevedra, on November 21, 1967, Louzán is a Local Administration official, and before coming to football he had an important political presence in his community. He was deputy mayor in Pontevedra, deputy and provincial president, as well as president of the Popular Party in that province for fifteen years.

138 assembly members, all but three (Toni Lato, Mallorca player, Pedro Alcala, from Cartagena, and Javier Calleja, Oviedo coach), participated in the election of the new president. Dani Carvajal was the last to enter the Luis Aragonés Room of the main building of the Las Rozas Football City. The lateness of the Madrid player, and some others, forced the session to begin on second call, starting at 12:30.

The vote was carried out by calling each assembly member one by one to cast their vote in the ballot box. They only had to choose between two options, since one hour before the start of the Assembly, the resignation of Sergio Merchán, president of the Extremadura Federation, who gathered 23 endorsements to compete in these elections, was made public.