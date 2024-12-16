Pedro Rocha already has a successor. Rafael Louzán, the president of the Galician Football Federation, won the elections for the presidency of the Federation over Salvador Gomar, the president of Valenciana. The third contender, Sergio Merchán, did not even show up. Hours before the vote he withdrew his candidacy. Louzán’s victory at the polls was clear. He got 90 votes to Gomar’s 43, with four blank votes and one null.

The victory of the Galician leader was expected despite having the opposition of the Government and despite being disqualified from public office for seven years for having been convicted of prevarication, a sentence that is being appealed before the Supreme Court, which plans to issue its resolution in February. Until then, Louzán will not be able to see himself fully confirmed.

Beyond the decision of the Supreme Court, it is also not ruled out that the Higher Sports Council, which already ruled against Louzán’s candidacy although in the end it was admitted, will challenge the election and appeal it before the Administrative Court of Sports (TAD),

The Galician leader says he is convinced that the Supreme Court will agree with him and that it is also something that will not condition him, much less when a few days ago FIFA awarded Spain the hosting (along with Portugal and Morocco) of the 2030 World Cup. .

The assembly

141 could vote and 138 voted

The election of Louzán took place in the assembly that was held this morning at the headquarters of the Spanish Federation, in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas. 141 assembly members could vote (if there had been a president, 142 could have voted), distributed as follows: 56 representatives of football clubs (Rafael Yuste voted for Barcelona), futsal and beach soccer; 36 footballers, 18 coaches, 12 referees and 19 presidents of the territorial federations. Finally, 138 voted. The three with the right to vote who were missing were Javier Calleja, Oviedo coach, and two footballers: Pedro Alcalá, captain of Cartagena and Toni Lato, from Mallorca.

Rafael Louzán, born in Ribadumuia (Pontevedra), 57 years old, was president of the Pontevedra Provincial Council from 2003 to 2015. His political career includes having been on the national board of the PP, as well as having been provincial president of said match for Pontevedra.

The trajectory

President of La Gallega since 2014

Louzán reaches the highest position of representation of Spanish football after presiding over the Galician federation since 2014. In the Federation Rafael Louzán served as vice president of the Board of Directors headed by Pedro Rocha. In addition, he was also the president of Primera RFEF. The Galician leader has defined himself as a friend of Pedro Rocha and continuator of his ephemeral mandate.

Pedro Rocha was disqualified by the TAD for exceeding his duties and dismissing Andreu Camps, its general secretary, from the Federation. The last two presidents before Rocha were also disqualified: Luis Rubiales and Ángel Villar, the latter after 19 years in office.