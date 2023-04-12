Rafael López Aliaga during a political event in Peru, on February 2, 2023. RR SS

The people of Lima wonder if their city has already become a world power, the motto with which Rafael López Aliaga, an ultra-conservative businessman, won the mayoralty of the capital of Peru. It’s been 100 days since the leader of the Popular Renewal party sat in the municipal seat and his slogan has quickly gone from being a firm hope to a reminder against him.

His campaign proposals were ambitious. Eliminate tolls, bring drinking water to the hills of Lima by installing tanks and pumps on the slopes, grant 10% of the municipal budget in favor of common pots, implement a Comprehensive System for the Treatment of garbage and solid waste, and develop the Bukele planin clear allusion to the president of El Salvador, which consists of combating crime with drastic measures and which López Aliaga sums up in one sentence: “captured woolly, lattice woolly”.

Transportation has been one of the burgomaster’s main workhorses. At least a third of his proposals to improve Lima are aimed at expanding the Metropolitano service. However, since 2019, the competent body is not the municipality but the Urban Transport Authority (ATU). The mayor can only suggest changes, but not execute them.

Regarding his intention to abolish tolls in Lima, there is a major drawback, the administration belongs to the company Rutas de Lima SAC, a consortium of the Brazilian Odebrecht. If the contract is unilaterally annulled, the municipality will have to make an exorbitant payment to the concessionaire of 1,500 million soles and, in addition, face possible arbitration. The measure, however, has already been approved in a Council Agreement.

“My plan is to have 30,000 soles tanks on the slopes of the hills and 10,000 soles bombs. We have to pump clean water for millions of Lima residents”, Rafael López Aliaga reiterated in the first days of his mandate. The measure at first glance is necessary: ​​it is estimated that more than 635,000 citizens (6% of the population) do not have access to drinking water. However, it is unfeasible, the mayor did not take into account that these are intangible areas, where construction is prohibited. Faced with the floods caused by Cyclone Yaku and the rainy season, López Aliaga, who had proclaimed himself the mayor of the hills, forgot his nickname and his promise and said forcefully: “let’s evict those families immediately.”

For political scientist José Alejandro Godoy, beyond these failed initiatives, one of the traits that characterizes the leader of Renovación Popular is assistance. He “he” He has sought important donations to continue the support program for soup kitchens and other survival mechanisms that were generated during the pandemic. He is looking for that type of welfare connection where he can obtain a certain popular revenue ”, he explains. López Aliaga proposed granting 10% of the annual budget of the commune to the Network of Common Pots that benefit 225,000 low-income families. But in practice he has only been able to allocate 6% (80 million soles).

Once elected, López Aliaga recalled in his speech Luis Castañeda Lossio, three times elected mayor of Lima and founder of National Solidarity, a party that he inherited and renamed Popular Renewal. “I am going to vindicate it in my administration,” he said. Castañeda Lossio died last year amid accusations of his corruption ties to Brazilian construction companies Odebrecht and OAS. “López Aliaga tries to be a kind of fourth management of Castañedismo. He has brought former Castañeda officials back to the metropolitan municipality. There is a very clear line of continuity”, indicates José Alejandro Godoy.

On January 6, during the swearing in of the mayor of the Miraflores district, Carlos Canales, Rafael López Aliaga made a public request. “Please, Carlos, enough of these museums of memory and reconciliation, which have nothing of memory and reconciliation. There a narrative is written where the guides shamelessly lie, posing the Armed Forces as aggressors. It must be administered by the Armed Forces. Tell us the story as it is. Who better than them to tell us what they have suffered, ”he said. On March 28, two months later, the Municipality of Miraflores closed the Place of Memory, Tolerance and Social Inclusion (LUM), alleging that it was not complying with security measures.

In mid-February, when the protests against the government of Dina Boluarte moved to the capital, the self-styled businessman porky -a nickname that he used to empathize with the electorate- promoted an agreement by the Municipal Council that declared the Historic Center of Lima an intangible zone for marches, demonstrations and public and political rallies. While for one sector it is a gag against freedom of expression for his followers it was an urgent measure to “recover” an emblematic area of ​​the city.

Regarding security, one of López Aliaga’s measures is to create a System of Armed Forces Reserves that lend a hand in crime prevention in places with the highest incidence of violence. But no progress has yet been made. What has come to fruition is the signing of an agreement to acquire 10,000 motorcycles and trucks to patrol the city. The agreement would become effective in half a year, according to official sources.

Last March, when a large number of families were affected by the arrival of the Coastal Child Phenomenon, Rafael López Aliaga made an offending statement when he was consulted about prevention measures against the risk of disasters in the commune: “On March 1, January entered and there was nothing to prevent. If one finds a Municipality that is bankrupt and with zero cash, don’t screw around, “he declared. Later it was learned through an investigation by the Epicentro TV portal that he had hired 25 journalists for a new digital channel whose main purpose was to raise his image.

“We must consolidate democracy in our country, so that Peru is a world power as it always should have been and that it does not follow the path of countries that have failed due to totally bloody dictatorships such as Venezuela, Cuba or Nicaragua,” he said during his participation in the Forum. Madrid held in Lima at the end of March. Not content with this, he decorated parliamentarians Herman Tertsch and Rocío Monasterio from the ultra-conservative Spanish party Vox in the Municipality. He is a mayor with ambitions to have a national and international projection. It was not for nothing that he ran for the Presidency before sitting in the municipal chair. For now, his constituents continue to wait for his package of proposals.

