A little less than a month before the presidential elections in Peru, which will take place on April 11, one of the candidates, businessman Rafael López Aliaga, generated a stir with his statements to a radio called Exitosa. During the interview, the man assured that, as part of his religious faith, he injures himself on a daily basis, and that is “in love with the Virgin Mary”.

During his airing, López Aliaga, who is a member of Opus Dei, also assured that practiced celibacy for 40 years. Asked about how he does to control his sexual desires, the businessman assured that he thinks of the woman designated by Catholics as the mother of Christ.

“I tell the Virgin Mary well you know what, you are prettier than that girl, so I am so in love with the Virgin Mary that it really fills me with peaceIt fills me with joy, fills me with strength ”, he assured.

A campaign poster of the Peruvian presidential candidate, Rafael López Aliaga. Photo: AFP

López Aliaga also elaborated on his body pain practices, a form of penance common in the early days of Christianity, but over the centuries it has diminished until it practically disappeared.

“I am not going to deny it, but it is a practice of union, of love for the passion of Christ,” he said, while explaining that he did it “alone, 10 minutes, 20 minutes, to unite myself to the cross of Christ ”.

“Christ suffered so much that wearing a sackcloth is not painful. In my case, I even have calluses, you can imagine, 40 years, “he added. Sackcloth is a metal piece that the numerary members of Opus Dei use to inflict pain. Usually, they place it on their thigh once a day , as a way to combat temptations, and seek an approach to the sufferings that Jesus suffered.

The Peruvian Bolsonaro?

Beyond his religious positions, López Aliaga’s candidacy had already generated controversy for his ultra-right positions in politics. When it comes to his ideology and positions, the candidate of the Popular Renovation party shares some traits with the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, a comparison that the Peruvian rejects since he considers him someone “too intolerant.”

In the economic field, López Aliaga, a 60-year-old businessman, has deployed a clear liberal discourse as the axis of his campaign, pointing out that his success in the private sphere is evidence of his credentials to lead the country. “I come from the private sector, my specialty 40 years ago is attracting investment to my country, both Peruvian and foreign, “he said on one occasion.

However, it is in the field of cultural and social debates where he has exposed his openly conservative profile: he is a staunch opponent of the legalization of abortion and euthanasia, a debate that is beginning to become visible in Peru.

In turn, he launched furious opinions against what he calls the “gender ideology”, accusing numerous governments of favoring models of gender. initial teaching that “homosexualize” children.

According to most polls, the former goalkeeper of the Alianza Lima club, George Forsyth, is at the forefront of the polls in Peru, with close to the 17% of the votes. They are followed by Yonhy Lescano, from Acción Popular, with 10% adherence. Then there are Keiko Fujimori, from Fuerza Popular, and Verónika Mendoza from Juntos por el Perú with 8%.

López Aliaga’s performance varies according to the polls. Although some grant only 3% of preferences, there are others that give about 7%.