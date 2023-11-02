He broke his silence. Rafael López Aliaga spoke for the first time about the controversial invitation he made to Marcelo Tinelli for tourism in Lima and Cuscoas the host of ‘Bailando 2023’ himself confirmed when reading the letter he received in the middle of the live program. “‘Dear Marcelo, I have the honor of greeting you and inviting you in a special way to Lima, the city of kings’… And of queens, I would say”said the Argentine with his well-known sarcasm.

What did Rafael López Aliaga say about his invitation to Marcelo Tinelli?

Rafael Lopez Aliaga was giving a press conference about his management when the reporter from ‘America today‘He asked him if he knew Milett Figueroa and how did it occur to you to invite Marcelo Tinelli to make a tourist visit in Lima and Cusco. Quickly, the mayor stated that he has never seen the model live, but that he applauds her participation in ‘Bailando 2023’.

“I don’t know her, I don’t have the pleasure of knowing her, but I do congratulate her because she is defending Peru in a program widely seen throughout the world. I congratulate her, I don’t know her, but she is leaving Peru high,” admitted the mayor of Lima.

On the other hand, López Aliaga was emphatic when stating that the money that would pay for Tinelli’s stay would not come from the municipal coffers, but that the driver’s trip would be paid for with his personal money.

“Sir, you misunderstand, the ladies (from the audience who attended the conference) understood perfectly that it is with my money. I repeat: with my money, with my money, with my money,” Rafael López Aliaga said laughing.