Rafael López Aliaga canceled his presentation at Love and fire despite the fact that he promised to appear in said television space of Willax TV and that it had already issued a promotional spot about his participation. Rodrigo gonzalez Y Gigi Miter they showed the evidence of this event.

Through WhatsApp, the Presidential candidate of Popular Renovation He communicated to Renzo Madrid, general producer of the program, the reasons why he will not attend. “My policy advisers do not recommend me to go, after the ‘ambush’ of Mónica Delta yesterday (March 21) at night,” he said, referring to the interview that the journalist did in Punto Final.

Upon receiving this response, the director of Amor y fuego again complained to López Aliaga for not fulfilling his promise. “There is a commitment, even a promotion that is already on the air,” he wrote, to which the businessman, without further explanation, replied “Withdraw it, please. Apologies”.

In the following messages, Renzo Madrid continued to express his annoyance to Rafael López Aliaga, especially because, as specified, the program gave the candidate the facility to reschedule the date on which Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter they would do the interview.

Finally, González explained that, given the constant claims, RLA He ended the conversation by criticizing the treatment given to Keiko Fujimori in Love and Fire. “I have already rescheduled my activities … Keiko is very aggressive,” he said.

Love and fire, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.