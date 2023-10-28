The Argentine TV presenter Marcelo Tinelli received a personal invitation from Rafael Lopez Aliaga to visit Lime and the city of Cusco, as well as the archaeological site of Machu Picchu. The announcement was made on the program ‘Bailando 2023’, hosted by the dance reality show.

What did Rafael López Aliaga say to Marcelo Tinelli?

Marcelo Tinelli took time in his program, while introducing Milett Figueroa, to read the exclusive invitation that had arrived from Peru. The presenter read the writing to the astonishment of the audience.

“I am pleased to greet you and invite you in a special way to Lima, The City of Kings. You will be able to walk through its streets, share with its people and, above all, taste our cuisine, I am sure that you will be delighted. I also want you to know “the Imperial City of Cusco, an incredible trip through one of the wonders of the world, Machu Picchu. There you will stay at the Monasterio hotel, the best in Cusco,” reads the first lines of the letter.

“You will have an unforgettable experience, you will enjoy a trip on the luxurious Hiram Bingham train, where you will be able to enjoy all the services on board, as well as a route that will give you magical landscapes,” adds López Aliaga in his writing.

How did Marcelo Tinelli react when reading Rafael López Aliaga’s letter?

Totally incredulous, the TV presenter stated that he did not know who the current mayor of Lima was. “Who is López Aliaga? Do you know him? Mayor of where? “He looks like a Splendid radio host,” he said with humor, true to his style.

Will the Municipality of Lima pay for Marcelo Tinelli’s trip?

Through Twitter, the mayor of Lima Rafael Lopez Aliaga clarified that the Municipality of Lima He will not pay for Marcelo Tinelli’s trip, but the money will come out of his pocket. “I see that the invitation I made to the famous Argentine driver Marcelo Tinelli is causing a stir and unfounded criticism. The Municipality of Lima does not invite you and even less will it cover these expenses. I made the invitation, it is a personal invitation,” he said.

Furthermore, in the Twitter thread, the mayor assures that talking about Peru as a tourist destination is very important. “In times of economic difficulty we must see how to generate income for the country, talking about our country as a tourist destination is very important for all of us. Tourism generates employment. “It is time for everyone to put their shoulders to the wheel to get out of this situation,” he adds.

Rafael López Aliaga’s tweet. Photo: Twitter

