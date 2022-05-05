The writer HP Lovecraft once said that fear is humanity’s oldest and most intense emotion. Looking at it this way, from his point of view, fear is a reaction of our reptilian brain when it starts up in the face of real or imagined danger.

According to the second, before the rationalist current conquered the West, the ruling class used the myth in its darkest state to instill fear and thus set mandates and prohibitions for their benefit. But with the arrival of rationalism, the fear of the supernatural will take on a new dimension by being taken to literature. With this, the scary stories will serve for the game and the distraction of human beings.

It is then that horror stories will go through time until they reach the 20th century, in which these stories undergo a transformation due, for the most part, to Freud, who will show the unconscious as a storage room where the repressed residues of our consciousness are piled up. , worth the metaphor. From that moment, the atavistic stories and fables that reason had been releasing since the first third of the 17th century, once again manifest themselves within reason. But they do it to heal the fear accumulated in our own selves.

The psychiatrist Rafael Llopis (1933-2022) tells us about it in the prologue he makes to his anthology of horror stories (Alianza) recently republished in two volumes, and where he walks us through the different stages of black-rooted literature, from Lope de Vega to Noel Clarasó, passing through Agustín Pérez-Zaragoza, one of our most unknown writers and whom Rafael Llopis presented to early 1980s, when this compendium of scary little stories was first published.

Rafael Llopis’ fondness for horror stories came to him since he was a child, when in the family library he discovered Allan Poe’s stories in a volume that provoked in him a rare mixture of attraction and fear; magnetism that made him irresistible. Years later, as a psychiatrist, Llopis would discover that imaginary terror arouses opposite sensations, and that the attraction to terror in literature is a natural human tendency, since its magnetism is a symptom of mental health; the fears accumulated in the unconscious are released when we allow ourselves to be enveloped by imaginary stories of a terrifying nature.

Horror literature is healing, because thanks to it, among many other fears, we can be aware that sometimes we speak for fear of stopping speaking, without realizing that this paradox shows that our unconscious is the one that speaks for us. In this way, with our words, all those fears that remained hidden in the corners of the storage room that Freud and Jung illuminated in the name of science, and that Rafael Llopis stirred with the help of that same light, come to free themselves, discovering the importance of the literary game in our brain.

The scope of silence we can realize once we have read any of the stories that Llopis selected in this anthology. He did it from scientific rigor, with the healthy intention that the sensations produced after reading it would become part of all those everyday things that normally do not cause us fear, thus turning the familiar into sinister.

In this dark time we are living, where pandemics, coffins and missiles occupy our reality, we would do ourselves a favor by reading this anthology of imaginary stories. Without a doubt, our mental health will thank us. Because in the face of so much noise, the healthiest thing is to abandon oneself to silence after turning fear into a toy.

