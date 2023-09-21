Milan are missing Rafael Leao’s goals. It has been said many times that, if he wants to become an absolute champion, the Portuguese must necessarily improve his performance in front of goal: the missed backheel against Newcastle condenses all the difficulties in scoring for the Rossoneri number 10, who ended up in the crosshairs of social media for lightness in a key moment of the race. And even bookies are now rather skeptical about the possibility that Leao could become Serie A’s top scorer, as demonstrated by the odds appearing on the main betting sites.

LEAO LEADING SCORER IN SERIES A: THE ODDS — Rafael Leao’s odds as top scorer in Serie A are soaring. And to say that the Portuguese ended last season with 15 goals in the league, establishing his personal record since playing in Italy: everything suggested, in the pre-season, that the goal of the number 10 was to aim to improve the record and compete for the bomber title. However, the start of the season saw Leao only score in the derby: only one goal in five matches between the championship and the Champions League, where that bizarre crossing of legs in the heart of Newcastle’s penalty area weighs heavily. The result is that bookies are now skeptical about the possibility that Rafa can win the title of top scorer: an option on the board at 25.00 on Gazzabet, Sisal and Snai and drops to 23.00 on Planetwin365. See also Latest news and rumors of the transfer market: Haaland, Moukoko, Gonçalo Ramos and more

SERIE A TOP GOALSCORER: THE FAVOURITES — We start again, as is obvious, from Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian Italian champion’s encore with Napoli will be played at 3.50 on Sisal, Betway and Netbet. Same quota also for Lautaro Martinez, who closed the last two seasons with 21 goals and is aiming for his first time as king of the bombers. Behind the leading pair, there are two strikers looking for redemption like Dusan Vlahovic and Ciro Immobile. The Serbian, between groin pain and transfer rumours, is looking for confirmation with the Bianconeri and aims to at least double his 10 goals from last season. His top scorer odds are worth 6.00 for Netbet, Sisal and Betway. Immediately behind is Ciro Immobile, who has a double challenge ahead of him: winning his fifth title as top scorer and, above all, convincing Luciano Spalletti to focus on him again in the national team. Top scorer property is on the board at 7.50 on the main operators. See also MotoGP | Ducati: "Ban on the lowering device, poor fairness"

September 21, 2023 (modified September 21, 2023 | 12:02)

