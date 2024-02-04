Mbappé at Real Madrid, in France they have no doubts: goodbye PSG

Kylian Mbappé to join Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season. The French striker will say goodbye to Paris Saint Germain after 7 years. The white dream of the transalpine champion is about to come true. The “decision has been made”, headlines Le Parisien at this time. Over the Alps they have lost hope that they will be able to change the player's mind.

Mbappè has been linked to Real Madrid several times in the past: in 2017 when he left Monaco he ultimately chose Paris Saint Germain, two years ago he extended his contract when he seemed determined to leave Paris for Madrid. This time the twists are now unlikely.

Rafael Leao replacing Mbappè: Psg is thinking of the Milan striker

Mbappe's move to Real Madrid will open a waltz of attackers on the market, because PSG will be looking for his replacement. And according to recent rumors, the club led by Al Khelaifi is looking to Serie A for shopping: for Espn, sporting director Campos would like to focus on an old acquaintance of his from his time at Lille, namely Rafael Leao (against Frosinone he made his 150th appearance in Serie A). The Portuguese champion has renewed the contract with Milan in recent months and has a release clause of 175 million euros. Paris would like to avoid paying it and will try to negotiate with the Rossoneri.