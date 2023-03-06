The previous season Rafael Leao was the best footballer in Milan, a key man for the club to win Serie A and end the title drought. However, this year, the player’s performance has dropped significantly, as some other of his teammates have done due to the club’s bad year, his performance on the field is far from being the same as the last cycle.
As if that were not enough, there is an open front between Milan and Leao for the future of the player within the squad. The reality is that the team has offered him to continue at the club, however, both parties do not reach a financial agreement, assessing that his contract ends in 2024, those from the city of fashion want to prevent him from leaving as a free agent in the summer and that is why they hope to sell you this same market. That being the case, his agent, Jorge Mendes, seeks accommodation for him and has put him on the Real Madrid table.
Sources report that Leao knows that he has many options to change scenery this summer market and has asked his representative to have the Real Madrid team as a priority destination. That being the case, Jorge would have already put it on Florentino Pérez’s table, taking advantage of the fact that the player was a serious option in the market last summer. His signing could reach a maximum price of 100 million euros, this being the factor that complicates everything.
