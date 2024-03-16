It is an open secret that Mbappé will leave the ranks of PSG at the end of the season, such is the case that the club from the capital of France has been analyzing the market for months with the goal of finding the best possible replacement for the Frenchman, there being a name that I like and much more than the rest of the options, Rafael Leao. However, the signing of Milan's Portuguese star becomes increasingly complicated as time goes by, as everything indicates that the player is not considering leaving the Serie A team.
More news about the transfer market
Leao himself assures that after conversations with club legends, today he says that he is in one of the biggest teams in Europe and, therefore, on the planet. Thus, in the Portuguese's mind a change of scenery for the summer seems less and less viable, despite the fact that months ago he was considering a future outside of Italy, trying his luck within the Premier League and LaLiga, an idea that It has recently lost weight in Rafael's plans.
This is bad news for PSG, because in Paris there was even an openness to paying the exit clause of 175 million euros to take their dream signing, but now, the obstacle already goes beyond the financial, since the team of the sheikhs will have to convince the footballer to change his position, something that will not be easy, since Leao seems very firm in what he believes.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Rafael #Leao #clear #future #Milan
Leave a Reply