Regardless of whether or not its arrival at the real Madridwhat seems like a fait accompli is the departure of Kylian Mbappé from the ranks of PSG. The Frenchman is confident that leaving the capital of France he has more options to become and be recognized as what he aspires to be, that is, the best footballer on the planet, something that for no reason will he be able to achieve within the Ligue 1.
Thus, the sheikhs, together with the sports area, are already analyzing the names that they can sign to fill the enormous gap that will be left. Kylian. The first decision has been made and depends one hundred percent on the French club and it is the return of the Dutchman Xavi Simonswho is on loan within the Leipzig and continues in full growth, being for many today one of the best in the entire Bundesliga and from the view of the French board, he is not only ready to return, but he will do so as a star.
The second, and as we informed you in 90minis the desire to close the signing of the Portuguese Rafael Leaowho intends to leave the AC Milanand although his desire is to continue his career within Spain or England, the PSG He hopes to be able to present him with an offer so tempting that he will agree to return to the Ligue 1although now as the strong man of the Parisian team, the royal heir of Mbappe.
The club hopes that this month Kylian will inform them of his intentions to leave and, from there, move in the market for spare parts.
