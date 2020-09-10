Highlights: Recently, French fighter aircraft ‘Rafale’ has become part of Indian Air Force

IAF’s ‘Golden Arrows’ squadron has received 5 Rafaels, also a female pilot

Two formations will be part of the parade on Airforce Day, Jaguar-Sukhoi-Tejas together

For the first time, the ‘Eklavya’ formation will be seen in which attack helicopters will show power

Rafale fighter jets will also participate in the Air Force Day 2020 parade. This is the first time since coming to India that Rafael Jet will show his Jauhar in public. According to Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Rafael has been made part of two formations. The Jaguars will fly with Rafael in the ‘Vijay’ formation. After this Rafael will show his Jauhar by joining the ‘Transformer’ formation. It will then be accompanied by Su-30 MKI and LCA Tejas fighter aircraft. During the parade, 56 aircraft are joining the Ariel display this time.

The aerial display will also feature the Akash Ganga team, Rudra, Chinook Formation. Apart from Rafale, the Chinook, MiG-29, Apache, Mirage, Akash missile systems will be seen in the static display. In ‘Bahadur’ Formation, MiG-29 and Sukhoi-30 will perform tricks in the sky. A new formation has also been created under the name ‘Eklavya’, which will have attack helicopters.

IAF Chief at press conference

‘The enemy cannot think of our speed’

The Air Force Chief also commented on the ongoing tension with China. He said that the Indian Army could move in the border areas so fast that the enemy would not even know it. Bhadauria said, “The way we deploy in East Ladakh, our operational state shows. Movement and deployment so quickly that our enemy cannot think.”

Rafale of enemy country joined Indian Air Force

Rafale will be the main attraction of the parade

There is also a woman in the team of fighter pilots who flew Rafael, who was part of the 17th Squadron of the Air Force. The Airforce currently has 10 active female fighter pilots. Rafael will have his eye on the parade on Airforce Day. Recently, when it joined the Air Force, there was a lot of enthusiasm among the people. Then Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that this is a strong message to the countries that are watching the sovereignty of India.

What is special about Rafael

Rafale aircraft that come to India are equipped with signal processors that can change the signal frequency if needed. It has Meteor Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missiles, MICA Multi Mission Air-to-Air Missiles and SCALP Deep-Strike Cruise Missiles. With this, the IAF has achieved tremendous capability to fly targets on air and land. Meteor missiles come with a no-escape zone, meaning they cannot be avoided. It is three times more powerful than the medium-to-air missiles currently in the medium range. The missile system is fitted with a special rocket motor that gives it a range of 120 km.