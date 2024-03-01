The first Mexican actor Rafael Inclán has 65 years of artistic career and has worked uninterruptedly in film, theater and television, mainly at Televisa, however, he does not have the fortune that many perhaps think or attribute to him.

Rafael Inclan, 83 years old, he is one of the most respected actors in Mexico, because according to information in his biography, he has acted in more than 130 films, 27 soap operas, 17 series and several plays.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

The work thatThe role Rafael Inclán has played in so many years has allowed him to live day to day, comfortably, but confesses that he has to continue working to get ahead, since he does not have the financial resources to stop doing so.

In an interview with the media in Mexico CityRafael Inclán states: “I don't know how to do anything, I don't have the capital to retire. I have nothing but my job. “I have never thought about retiring”

Rafael Inclan, who currently participates in the soap opera Televisa 'El Maleficio', along with Marlene Favela and Fernando Colunga, among other actors, points out that he wants to continue working, he takes great care of his diet, he exercises and hopes to be active for several more years.

Join our WhatsApp Channel and receive more Celebrity News