Diego Schwartzman and Rafael reached the penultimate round of the Parisian Grand Slam on Tuesday (technically already on Wednesday my nephew, by the time he signed the victory). Both had to bring out their best shots to break the resistance of Austrian Dominic Thiem and Italian Jannick Sinner, respectively.

In my nephew’s case, his encounter was against a clear contender for number one in the next few years. He was the youngest player of those who remained and the youngest of this edition, and in addition to having recently turned 19 he was a debutant at Roland Garros. Despite the fact that the match was resolved in three sets, its development was not easy. Rafael went from less to more.

At first it was difficult for him to overwhelm his opponent, I suppose still accusing the lack of high-level matches, which are those that force you to have to play one more ball and adjust your shots more and more. In some moments, after accurate forehand shots, he lacked being more incisive with his crossed backhand. He is very dangerous when he manages to push his rivals to the side of the track, so I am convinced that he will have taken good note of it for the next match.

Clearly, Rafael has arrived in Paris with too little baggage of matches, but his evolution from Rome, as I mentioned last week, has been very positive and each round he passes, he recovers more of the security and power necessary to choose to win, once again, this tournament. I think his third set allowed him to relive the same feelings that these last years led him to lift it.

In the other semifinal, the Argentine player gave a relative surprise by defeating the one who, before starting the tournament, seemed the most fit player and who, in recent years, had positioned himself as Rafael’s clear successor at Roland Garros. Recall that in the last three editions they played a semifinal match and two finals. The game was very intense and with points of great brilliance, although it is true that at all times the Austrian accused the fatigue of his previous game, defined in five rounds.

Thiem, who has been known in recent years for hitting the ball with extreme aggressiveness and harshness, is probably the player who has been most affected by this year’s change of balls. His powerful topspin has stopped hurting his opponents with the same intensity. Sometimes the organizers of sporting events have the ability to favor a certain type of game. The same thing that can happen in the Tour de France, when the competent body decides that if you bet on more mountains or more time trials, it knows that, necessarily, some cyclists are more favored and others more harmed. In tennis, perhaps to a lesser extent, something similar happens.

Therefore, if Dominic persists in his desire to be crowned at Roland Garros and these same balls are kept, he will have no choice but to accept and make certain adjustments to his game. I have no doubt that the will and determination to do so will not be lacking.