Saturday, June 17, 2023, 11:40



Rafael Guillamón was again elected mayor of Ricote this Saturday. The PP candidate, who was already proclaimed councilor after the 2019 elections, regains the mayoralty after Rubén Carrasco took it from him halfway through the legislature thanks to an agreement between PSOE and Somos Región.

The new mayor of Ricote is one of those who has taken office thanks to an absolute majority. The PP got five councilors on May 28, one more than the PSOE, the other party that got representation in the City Council.