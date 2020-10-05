Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria said amidst heavy tension in eastern Ladakh, the inclusion of fighter aircraft Rafale in the fleet gives it an edge in its first attack capability and distance. They Said that the Air Force has deployed everywhere to respond to any action on the part of China and is also fully prepared to deal on two fronts simultaneously.

Air Chief Marshal Bhadoria responded to questions at a traditional annual press conference on Monday, before Air Force Foundation Day, October 8, saying that Ladakh is a small area, we have deployed with full force everywhere.

“We have deployed everywhere with complete preparation and there is no question that China can overcome us in the event of any confrontation,” he said. When asked specifically about the North-East, he said that there is both our deployment and preparation there as well as the Air Force has the ability to take its aircraft and other equipment from one place to another immediately when needed. May go.

Also read: Dragon scared by Atal Tunnel gave a giggle, said – Chinese army will waste

He said that the Air Force is ready to deal with any situation and it also involves a simultaneous fighting situation on two fronts. The Air Force is ready to deal with every situation keeping in mind all aspects. In response to a question, the Air Force Chief said that the Chinese actions were first properly detected in May and after that we immediately got into the handkerchief. It would be wrong to say that we were surprised but we did not expect this.

The Chinese army normally exercises at this time, but this time it did it. As soon as we came to know of this, we immediately took steps. Whatever was needed of the army, it was immediately fulfilled to carry the soldiers or deliver other equipment. This time there was no shortage left. Never before has it worked so quickly.

In response to another question, the Air Force Chief said that as far as China is using the Skurd air base in Pakistan occupied Kashmir against India, this option is like being open. If China uses Skurd then it will be a threat based on collusion and we will deal with it accordingly.

Also read: Our soldiers ready to deal with all kinds of challenges with China: IAF Chief