Rafael Fernandez He had a tender gesture of gratitude with the children of Karla Tarazona after spending the Father’s day in family. The businessman published a publication in which he expressed the great affection he has for the little ones.

Through the message, he commented that the children surprised him with some gifts and that at night they shared time together.

“They raised me with gifts and now they accompany me before going to sleep. They will not be my children, but it does not prevent me from giving them love “ , he wrote in his official account of Instagram.

The moving dedication was accompanied by a funny photo with Karla Tarazona and her two greatest heirs, in which they are seen smiling at the camera.

Rafael Fernandez He also decided to thank the driver for the small family reunion she organized for Father’s Day: “Thank you love for making me this beautiful surprise at dinner, full of gifts and smiles. You always make me feel special “

Rafael Fernández to Karla Tarazona’s children: They won’t be mine, but it doesn’t stop me from giving them love

Days ago, the spouses starred in a romantic scene during their visit to En boca de todos. The businessman surprised Karla Tarazona by dressing up as a teddy bear and giving her a large number of floral bouquets.

The television figure could not help but be surprised to see his partner under the suit, because he had previously told him that he had a business trip to make that morning.

“Normally she knows where I am, but I managed to get a lot of people to conspire so that they can help me,” he said. Rafael Fernandez in front of the cameras of the program.

Karla Tarazona assured that she would not forgive an infidelity

The former television host told her husband that she could not forgive him for an infidelityWell, trust would end.

“I have always said that for me, when trust ends in a relationship, there is no going back.So if I give my partner, my husband, fidelity and I don’t look elsewhere, then you expect to receive the same, that he will be faithful to you, ”he said in Boca de todos.

Karla Tarazona, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.