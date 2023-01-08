Rafael Fernandez He denied Karla Tarazona. The businessman wants the TV host to rectify that she had not paid the 1,400 soles that corresponded to her to divorce her. The one known as the ‘King of the eggs’ had to go through legal channels and told The Republic that he sent a notarized letter to Christian Domínguez’s ex so that it can be rectified as soon as possible. It is necessary to remember that the couple separated on August 26, 2022 by mutual agreement. The difference in “customs”, among other reasons, would have eroded the relationship.

During a broadcast of the extinct program “D’ mañana”, Karla commented on the problem that afflicted her. “If you go out to say that you no longer love a person, that you already want to separate, why put a ‘but’ to sign the paper? (…) At least on my part, everything is clear (…) What a need to remain united, that is the desire to scrub, if you already have a person and go out with someone, ”she revealed.

Rafael Fernández denies the version of Karla Tarazona

“It is for a rectification issue that they said within their program (D’mañana), in which it was said that I had not wanted to pay for the issue of conventional separation and was doing it to annoy . I have the proofs that say the day and time I paid, which was the same day that she paid” Rafael Fernández began by telling La República.

“What’s more, now I have the registration entry in the Public Records (Sunarp), where the conventional separation is already. After this, we only have two months left, not six, and the divorce is already out and we can automatically change the IDs of both people, ”she added.

Along the same lines, he pointed out that Panamericana TV also had responsibility. “I ask that the channel be rectified and, in this case, also Karla (Tarazona), since it was she who spoke and said it without any support (…) Since we have communication, (…) she was able to call the notary and they would have cared for her,” he concluded.

Why did Karla Tarazona and Rafael Fernández end?

The news of the separation between Karla Tarazona and Rafael Fernández fell like a bucket of cold water in the middle of shows, as they appeared to be one of the most solid couples in the middle. Both regularly posted romantic photos and videos on their social media to show their love. In addition, they lived in a mansion in La Molina together with the small children of the radio host.

In an interview with Magaly Medina, carried out on August 28, 2022, the “King of the eggs” revealed some of the reasons that encouraged him to separate from the host. “We ended on good terms. There was no third person, a fight or anything like that, it was just a decision (…) We spent a long time (in therapy), because we came from two different faces, different families and different customs, so we clashed on many things. We were doing relatively well because things were evolving, but there were things that were also wearing me down,” he said.

Did Karla Tarazona and Rafael Fernández end up on good terms?

Initially, both Karla Tarazona and Rafael Fernández published a statement in which they revealed their separation and asked the media to respect their privacy out of respect for the love they had and also for the driver’s children. However, days later the businessman began to make statements to the press, a fact that greatly annoyed his ex-partner. From that moment on, the relationship between the two worsened and secrets began to be uncovered.

Tarazona gave more details in an interview with Magaly Medina. “I have blocked him from all my social networks. Things did not end in the best way. Zero contact, I said so and I am fulfilling it. I want my peace of mind and emotional stability,” she expressed.

Will Karla Tarazona raffle Rafael Fernández’s crashed truck?

In the same interview that Rafael Fernández gave to La República to inform that he had sent a notarized letter to Karla Tarazona, the “King of the Eggs” also indicated that the truck of his responsibility that the driver would promptly seek to avoid, would be in shock, as he claimed to have images that would prove their testimony.

“I think that a van that has been wrecked should say: ‘The van has been wrecked and I am going to sell it like this, to auction off or raffle like that.’ You have to tell the truth,” said the businessman.

Rafael Fernández does not want to sign the divorce to Karla Tarazona?

Karla Tarazona was totally outraged when she reported that her ex-partner Rafael Fernández does not want to sign the divorce papers and maintains an unpaid debt that continues, their separation process.

As indicated in “D’ Mañana”, the businessman would be seeking to harm her. “If you go out publicly to say that you no longer love a person and want to separate, why put a but to sign the divorce paper? Why do you want to bother? You want to scrub,” he said in alive.

Does Karla Tarazona still have Rafael Fernández in her networks?

What do you think? Karla Tarazona revealed in her passage through the Magaly Medina program that she decided to block Rafael Fernández from her social platforms because her separation, in the end, did not come to good terms.

“I have blocked him from all my social networks. Things did not end in the best way. Zero contact, I said so and I am fulfilling it. I want my peace of mind and emotional stability, ”said the presenter, who has preferred to ensure her mental health.

What did Adriana Quevedo say about Karla Tarazona after leaving “D’ mañana”?

The former host of the morning program spoke with El Popular and talked about her departure from it, where she referred to Karla Tarazona and Kurt Villavicencio with whom she shared the leadership. “Look, as I’m telling you, this year has taught me a lot of things and has taught me what things I don’t want to repeat in my life, so… (…) Look, I’ve never gotten into trouble, I’ve never spoken badly nobody, and I’m going to stay that way,” he said.

“I am not going to speak beyond what I have in my head about someone, but in summary it is what I have told you. I needed to close that cycle, I needed to culminate with that program. I have left happy that this cycle is over, I have left super happy and it was what had to happen, it was what I felt I needed, so that is what I did. I am super happy to have finished with that ”, ended Quevedo.

Melissa Paredes will accompany Karla Tarazona in conducting the program “Préndete”

After Adriana Quevedo’s departure in “D’ mañana”, Melissa Paredes announced that she will be the new star of the program that will now be called “Préndete” along with Tarazona and Kurt Villavicencio, alias ‘Metiche’.

Does Rafael Fernández continue to support Karla Tarazona financially?

In a recent appearance by Karla Tarazonathe host said that Rafael Fernández did not give her the monetary fund that he promised for his children’s studies and that she has had to assume all the corresponding expenses. “His promises are carried away by the wind” indicated.

Given this, Magaly Medina could not help but compare the actions of the “King of Eggs” with that of a Peruvian politician. “What happens is that here we have the mentality of a Peruvian politician: we promise and, when the facts come, nothing,” she said.