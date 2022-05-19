Would you forgive them for being unfaithful to you? Rafael Fernandez He is a renowned businessman who has made his fortune based on his work since he was very young. The cameras of the show were always elusive to him, until he met the host Karla Tarazona.

Since they started a relationship, and this bond became known in the media, he has tried to stay in it as long as necessary so that it does not interfere with his work, but what is necessary so that he does not stay away from his wife, who is part of the environment. media.

YOU CAN SEE: Rafael Fernández laughs at criticism after giving a used car to Karla Tarazona: “I’m second-hand”

What did Rafael Fernández say about infidelity?

Karla Tarazona’s husband, Rafael Fernández, visited the set of “d’tomorrow”. In her presentation, she was accompanied by her children so that they would give her a live surprise for her birthday. But not everything was there. The reporters from La República took the opportunity to consult his opinion about infidelity, which has been such a controversial issue in Peruvian entertainment in recent weeks.

In that sense, he pointed out: “There are couples who have been married for 40-50 years, have gone through infidelities and are still together, as a block, because they have forgiven each other, so I think we are nobody to judge the position in which they are each person. If it’s their happiness and they want it that way… I say, ‘if you’re happy doing it, do what you want, as long as you don’t hurt others. It’s between the two of you and not the rest.’”

He also added: “I think that infidelity existed for a long time. That now it becomes more public, and is forgiven or not forgiven, it is a matter of the couple itself. Finally, when they focused on the relationship between Rafael Fernández and Karla Tarazona, he stated: “No, it would be very complicated (…) Especially if it is public.”

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly reminds Karla that she received a second-hand car: “Isn’t your husband a millionaire?”

Karla Tarazona is happy with the second-hand truck that Rafael Fernández gave her

The driver Magaly Medina did not hesitate to criticize the truck that Rafael Fernández gave to his wife Karla Tarazona for being second-hand; However, the businesswoman ignored the comments.