Rafael Fernandez joins the list of characters who gave their opinion on the infidelity of Aldo Miyashiro Y Fiorella Retiz aired on the program Magaly Medina. During a live broadcast on the account of Instagram from Karla Tarazonathe “King of Eggs” commented on this romance and gave a message to all the host’s followers.

The popular “King of Eggs” surprised the followers by giving a deep message about how bad actions bring consequences.

“I believe that when you act well, life rewards you. While if you do things wrong, it also comes back to you. Everything in life is like a boomerang . So you have to do things right so that everything turns out the same way for you, ”she declared.

Karla Tarazona agreed with the businessman’s point of view. “Exactly. The indefensible cannot be defended. The driver also joked that she will no longer let him go to the famous pichangas.

Karla Tarazona and her husband spend Easter on the paradisiacal beaches of Punta Cana

The host of “D’Mañana” Karla Tarazona escaped from Lima for the long holiday with her husband Rafael Fernández and they traveled to the Dominican Republic, specifically to Punta Cana.

“Around here reporting after this long weekend… We have met several people, but we cannot say anything because it is a vacation trip and what happens in Punta Cana stays in Punta Cana,” commented the presenter in their social networks.

This was Karla Tarazona’s reaction when she saw the party organized by Christian Domínguez for their son’s birthday in common

‘They threw the house out the window’. Little Valentino’s parents held different celebrations for his birthday. In the “D’Mañana” program, they broadcast a report where they showed the two events and what was most surprising was Karla Tarazona’s reaction when she saw how Christian Domínguez entertained her firstborn.

The theme was the Marvel superhero Spider-Man and both the cumbiambero and Pamela Franco wore a polo shirt with the image of the action figure.

At the end of the note, the cameras focused on Karla Tarazona, who looked uncomfortable and serious, however, she ruled out conflicts with the singer of “Puro Sentiment” in previous interviews.

The luxurious life of Rafael Fernández

During a brief interview on the “Love and Fire” program, Rafael Fernández revealed what his material possessions are and left the entire set speechless when he mentioned that he owned 2 helicopters and a 280,000-euro car.

“The first helicopter is the one I learn to fly, it is a two-person ultralight. To learn to fly a helicopter is very difficult, it takes between 2 and 3 years. There are no schools, either, here in Peru.”

“The other is four (people). When you have an emergency like in the case of my dad, for example, something happens to him in Chincha, to transfer him to Lima, from the entrance it only takes between 1 or 2 hours. What if I have it just for my dad? No, for anything.”