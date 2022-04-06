The Colombian champion, Deportivo Cali, made Boca Juniors’ debut in Group E of the Copa Libertadores bitter on Tuesday by beating them 2-0 with a goal from Argentine central defender Guillermo Burdisso, who wore the jersey of the Xeneize team for four years, and another of the winger Jhon Vásquez.

At the end of the game, the Venezuelan coach Rafael Dudamel analyzed his team’s victory and highlighted the tactical discipline of the players to stay with the victory.

Words of Dudamel

“To beat a team like Boca it is difficult to have a single point to highlight, there was personality, greatness of the team, but above all, being applied tactically, understanding the structure of the rival. That they strengthened their left wing”, said the DT.

Dudamel analyzed Cali’s bad moment in the local league in contrast to this great victory in the Cup.

“We have learned a lot, there have been many adversities and the blows we have received, we learned to stand up against a great team and play with that personality. We knew that Advíncula and Fabra were projections. They surprised us a couple of times at the beginning with game in depth, but Aldair got into the game and solved. The team was applied, intelligent”, he added.

In addition, Dudamel referred to the precedent of having beaten Boca as a goalkeeper, 21 years ago, and doing it now, as a DT.

“21 years as a goalkeeper and today as a coach beating Boca makes me feel satisfied and proud to live it with this squad of soccer players.”

