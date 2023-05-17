the venezuelan Raphael Dudamel was announced this Tuesday as the new coach of the Necaxa for the Apertura 2023 Mexican soccer tournament that will begin next July.

The Rayos announced the signing of their new strategist on their social networks.

(‘Piqué left Shakira’s children to shame’: unexpected reaction from the ex-soccer player) (Piqué already has his witch: controversial ‘revenge’ against Shakira after the gesture towards his mother)

what they seek

“We have been working with the desire to enter this highly competitive market, we know well the demands of Mexican soccer and what we most want is to start working soon,” explained the native of Barquisimeto in statements released by Necaxa.

The last team that Dudamel led was the cali sports Colombian, which he arrived in September 2021 and left in July 2022.

In 55 games with the Cali team, he left a mark of 18 wins, 19 draws and 18 losses.

In addition to Cali, Dudamel also coached the Universidad de Chile, Atletico Mineiro Brazilian, the senior team of Venezuela, andl Venezuelan students from Mérida and Deportivo Lara.

At Necaxa, Dudamel will replace the Argentine Andres Lillini, which left the team in the penultimate place in the regular season standings with three wins, five draws and nine losses.

Rafael Dudamel new DT of Necaxa 🇲🇽🔥 Do you think that the Venezuelan DT will be successful in the demanding Mexican soccer? pic.twitter.com/d5mkVeB7jK — #Futve de Calidad: The Podcast (@FutvedeCalidad) May 16, 2023

Dudamel will have in its ranks players like the Spanish midfielder Edgar Méndez, the Uruguayan defender Fabrizio Formiliano and the Mexican defenders Josecarlos Van Rankin and José Esquivel. The Rayos had the worst attack in the Clausura 2023 with 16 goals scored and the sixth worst defense with 24 goals conceded.

“We know that it will be a matter of time and dedication, of a lot of perseverance, but with the effort of the leadership we will put together a team with which I am sure we will bring great joy. Arriving with Necaxa is a privilege and an honor for all its history and that in us generates a great responsibility”, he added.

doubt me.

(Fernando Gaviria suffers a hard fall in the Giro d’Italia: he changes his clothes and his bicycle)

EFE