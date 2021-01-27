The presidential candidate in Ecuador, Andres Arauz, who responds politically to former President Rafael Correa, assured that Alberto Fernández guaranteed “4.4 million doses” of vaccines against the coronavirus.

The statements were made during the last presidential debate, on January 17, but they transpired today. Arauz met on November 8 with Fernández, in a meeting in which the President gave him his support on the way to the elections in the Latin American country, on February 7. Then, on December 4, Arauz was received in the Senate by Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, and he also repeated the visit to the Head of State, and to the deputy Máximo Kirchner, among others.

Cristina, along with Andrés Arauz Galarza, Correa’s candidate.

“A few months ago I met with the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, and he has guaranteed us an endowment of 4.4 million doses to be able to serve you, Ecuadorians. We have seen how the rights to health have been sullied, eliminated , erased “, said Arauz in his speech.

During the debate, the presidential candidate of Unidos por la Esperanza (UNES) affirmed that he made the visit to Buenos Aires “as the future President of Ecuador.” “We have started talks to make the Oxford vaccine available according to the schedule presented,” he added, referring to the antidote that is being produced in the country, as part of the AstraZeneca laboratory and the University of Oxford, UK.

Arauz is the candidate promoted by former Ecuadorian president Rafael Correa, who resides in Belgium after leaving power in 2017 – he had assumed office in 2007 – haunted by multiple allegations of corruption against him. In one of them he was sentenced to eight years in prison and disqualified from holding public office.

In Ecuador, a scandal broke out in the last hours due to the decision of the Minister of Health, Juan Carlos Zevallos, to vaccinate his relatives first in the middle of the vaccination campaign that the South American country is experiencing. Parliament voted and now requires President Lenín Moreno to remove him from office.

Unanimously (121 votes in favor and 4 abstentions), the Ecuadorian National Assembly approved on Tuesday a draft resolution to seek the departure of Zevallos, after it was published that relatives of the minister had been vaccinated against the coronavirus during the end of week.