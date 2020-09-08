The identical destiny as Lula

Ecuadorian justice confirmed Monday, September 7 in cassation the conviction of ex-President Rafael Correa, who lives in Belgium, to eight years in jail for corruption. The trail to the vice-president he anticipated to run for within the elections subsequent February is thus closed to him. An attraction remains to be doable, with out a lot hope. Behind this newest choice, the showdown between Correa and the present head of state Lenin Moreno, who was his vice-president, seems within the background. “They lastly did. In document time, they obtained a “closing” sentence to disqualify me as a candidate ”, he reacts on social networks. “They do not perceive that every one they do is improve my widespread assist. I am positive. Bear in mind: the one factor they condemn us to do is win ”, he hammers. “There are quite a lot of grey areas on this matter. That is dangerous information for Latin American democracy. This choice confirms what has been occurring there for a number of months, if not a number of years. It is a bit the identical sample as Brazil when Lula was sentenced and imprisoned a while earlier than the presidential election. This can be a use of the judiciary as arpolitical me “, feedback Pierre Lebret, political scientist, specialist in Latin America. “Moreno is the return of neoliberal austerity insurance policies, the return of the IMF, alignment with US overseas coverage, a rise in poverty …” he remembers.