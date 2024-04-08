The minister of Foreign Relations of Ecuador, Gabriela Sommerfeldcriticized this Monday the statements of the expresident Rafael Correa in which he considers that Mexico must take action against Ecuador so that the invasion of its Embassy in Quito to stop the former vice president Jorge Glas do not remain in impunity.

“It is something unpresentable, because as an Ecuadorian, if you have any issue in Ecuador, it has to be resolved within Ecuador. It is sad to see that he is leading a campaign to destroy Ecuador before the world,” Sommerfeld said in an interview with the Teleamazonas channel. .

The Ecuadorian chancellor defended the irruption of the police force at the diplomatic headquarters of Mexico when the President's Government Andrés Manuel López Obrador had granted the political asylum requested by Glas, who was Correa's vice president between 2013 and 2017 and for a few months also from former president Lenín Moreno.

From left From left: The president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, G and the chancellor, Gabriela Sommerfeld. Photo:Courtesy Share

Glas was subject to an arrest warrant and placed in preventive detention in the case of the reconstruction of the province of Manabí. where he is accused of the alleged crime of embezzlement (embezzlement of public funds).

Likewise, the former vice president had to return to prison to finish serving an eight-year prison sentence for two convictions for bribery and illicit association, since the Ecuadorian Justice did not grant him the benefit of 'pre-release', after having served already close to five years in prison between 2017 and 2022.

The break-in at the Mexican Embassy led the Mexican Government to break diplomatic relations with Ecuador, a crisis that Sommerfeld believes can be resolved “at a table where both parties have to present the truth.”

The president of Ecuador Daniel Noboa and the Mexican president Andres Manuel López Obrador. Photo:x: RNacional_News Share

Former Vice President Glas was staying at the Mexican Embassy since December 17, 2023 waiting for a response on the asylum request, declaring himself a politically persecuted person and victim of 'lawfare' (use of the judicial apparatus against political adversaries).

The Mexican Government decided to grant him asylum at the moment of greatest tension between both countries, after the Government of Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa expelled the Mexican ambassador, Raquel Serur, for statements by López Obrador in which he related the murder of the presidential candidate. Fernando Villavicencio with Noboa's victory over Correista candidate Luisa González.

Glas was convicted of corruption in 2017. Photo:National Police of Ecuador via Getty Images Share

The Organization of American States (OAS) called a meeting for next Tuesday, at the request of Ecuador, to discuss the recent incident with Mexico that occurred after the assault by Ecuadorian forces on the Mexican Embassy in Quito in order to remove Glas from there. ally of Rafael Correa (2007-2017).

The extraordinary meeting of the OAS was convened at 3:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday in Washington (7:00 p.m. GMT) and will have as its agenda the “rules of diplomatic relations and asylum.”