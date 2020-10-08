The former Ecuadorian president, Rafael Correa, in front of the European Commission building.

Rafael Correa’s options for the 2021 elections vanished as soon as the Ecuadorian Justice ratified his sentence of eight years in prison for bribery at the beginning of September, but Correísmo maintained the hope of placing two related names on the presidential ballot. That possibility, which was left in the hands of the National Electoral Council and the rigor with which it applied the regulations on acceptance of candidacies, was unlocked this Wednesday. Despite the fact that the former president did not meet one of the initial requirements to formally become an aspiring vice president, the electoral authority granted the UNES alliance a period of two days to find him a replacement.

Andrés Aráuz, a former minister of the previous government who went unnoticed in the final stretch of the Correísta Administration, led the ballot for Centro Democrático, the organization that serves as the basis for the newly created coalition. Carlos Rabascall, a journalist who worked on public television, had been appointed as Correa’s replacement. But UNES needed the National Electoral Council to formally knock down Rafael Correa’s nomination and, with that, open the door to his replacement.

It was not until early Thursday morning that the controversy was resolved with three votes in favor and two against the five members of the CNE. In the final decision, the right to political participation of the correista binomial outweighed more than the criteria more attached to the norm that refused to allow a replacement to be selected when Correa had not met all the formalities to be considered a candidate.

“It is not up to us to hinder participation or put a brake or limits on the free action of different political and programmatic expressions. It is up to the different currents of political thought to present themselves and in a fair electoral contest, to receive or not the confidence and support of the public ”, argued the president of the CNE, Diana Atamaint. In contrast, one of the minority councilors, Luis Verdesoto, had defended during the decisive session of the electoral plenary session that the Arauz-Correa binomial be left out of the electoral race and questioned the “free interpretation” of the law that the councilors of most.

Risk of arrest

Rafael Correa in August avoided appearing personally before the authority, as required by the electoral regulations, to accept his nomination as a candidate for vice president. He ran the risk of being arrested when entering Ecuadorian territory and chose to sign a power of attorney to his sister Pierina Correa -who also participates as head of the list for the Assembly for the same political movement- and to appear virtually from Belgium, where he has resided since left the presidency of Ecuador in 2017.

After that episode, the Justice ratified the sentence to eight years in prison and Correa’s rights to political participation were suspended for the same time. The former president was thus out of the 2021 electoral contest, but uncertainty remained about whether the correista binomial could remain in the presidential race with a plan b. Now, the alliance has until Friday to complete the binomial with which it will go to the polls in February 2021.

“Never forget [(Enrique] Pita and Verdesoto, the delegates of [Guilermo] Lasso at the CNE, who want to make their employer president by all means. To be fair, the one who has always behaved the most decent is the Christian Social [José] Cabrera. After the ruling, “without hatred but with memory,” Correa published a message in which he referred to the minority electoral advisers and the candidate of the main opposition party.

Correístas sympathizers, summoned by the UNES alliance, went to the headquarters of the National Electoral Council to “be vigilant” before the decision. “The battle for the defense of democracy continues and requires us to mobilize en masse,” the invitation to the militants cited. On the same day, the CNE denounced before the Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office that the five councilors had received death threats by e-mail that intended to “intimidate” and “influence the decision-making of the electoral authorities in the registration and qualification phase of the candidacies ”.