Rafael Correa has the soul of a newspaper editor. To many of the questions in this interview, he will answer that they are not true, that they are poorly formulated, that the journalist lacks information, or that they contribute to spreading lies. But he won’t evade any. Correa (Guayaquil, 59 years old) is faced with a blow of fate. The dissolution of the Ecuadorian Assembly and the call for early elections decreed by the president, Guillermo Lasso, lead Correísmo to the polls this August 20 in one of its best moments of popularity since the fall from grace of its leader.

Correa lives in Belgium, from where he responds via Zoom, and cannot return to his country because he would be detained, after being sentenced to eight years in prison and disqualified in a case that he considers a setup and persecution. From exile, however, he continues to pull the strings of his Citizen Revolution movement, with which he won local and regional elections in February. His plan happens because his candidates come to the Government this year, convene a Constituent Assembly and declare the 2018 referendum that prevented re-election invalid. Then he could run for president again.

Ask. Do you already know what the correísmo candidacy will be?

Answer. We are discussing various names. The binomial has to be mixed, that was officially resolved a couple of days ago. We are studying various combinations and on Saturday will be the primaries. Thank God we have many pictures.

Q. Do you think they will win the elections?

R. We have a healthy confidence, which is not self-sufficiency, but I think we are in very good condition. Now, anything is expected from Trump. From who manages the National Electoral Council, the dirty campaign of the press, as in the past elections, to any credible lie they know how to invent.

Q. The one that comes out will be a government for the remaining year and a half of the mandate. Not many things can be done in that time.

R. But it’s hard to be worse. The country’s situation is dramatic and the problem is an absolutely inept government, a tremendously limited president in all dimensions, including the physical one, which should give us a little compassion, but it does make us indignant, because he did know about those problems and why whim wanted to buy the Presidency. Even though it is a transitional government, things are going to get better. However, if a progressive government arrives, its hands will be tied, totally limited. They took over the entire State with the soft blows they did in 2018, with a supposed absolutely unconstitutional referendum. We do not exclude the possibility of calling a constituent assembly, not to put in a new Constitution, although reforms are going to be made, but above all to declare that 2018 consultation invalid and put in new State authorities.

Q. whatWould they invalidate the victory in the referendum that prevented his re-election?

R. whatwhat victory? It was the first time that a reform to the Constitution did not have constitutional control. They cheated. It was claimed at the inter-American level, but there is no judicial independence at the national or inter-American level. It was the breaking point for the destruction of the country.

Q. whatWhat do you trust to return to Ecuador? In international justice or taking your movement to the Government?

R. Arriving at the Government without a doubt, because everything is political. These cases are the laughing stock worldwide. If it is not possible to resolve it at the national level, at the international level there are four reports from the United Nations rapporteur denouncing judicial independence and the bribery case, in which we were involved. Internationally, it is only a matter of time before everything collapses. But obviously with our victory it collapses immediately because everything is political.

Q. Would he then seek the Presidency again?

R. That the court cases collapse does not qualify me to run for that crafty consultation. Now, if we declare that consultation unconstitutional [la de 2018], yes it could. I do not know what the fear is, assuming that I want to run, it is the people who choose.

Q. And the people would elect him?

R. Do you think that if the Ecuadorian people did not love me, they would do everything possible to prevent me from returning to my homeland?

Q. You officially live in Belgium, what is your real presence in the movement?

R. Of course a lot.

Q. Will the candidates for the presidency be the ones you name?

R. I don’t know where you get that conclusion from. In the case of candidates requiring primary elections, it is not my decision.

Q. Ecuador is currently suffering from a very serious security problem. How would they deal with it?

R. With what we did. We leave the country as the second safest in Latin America, behind Chile. Today we are the most violent. They destroyed everything. We have to go back to what we did, which was so successful: integration, inclusion and social development.

Q. Lasso says that the violence is the reaction to the increase in drug seizures by his government, because in previous mandates there was permissiveness with criminal groups.

R. whatWhat proof do you have? Only the question induces the lie to spread. What is a useless man who has totally failed to say? In other words, the success of a secure country is not success, it is defeat and an indication of guilt because we have agreed with the mafias. That does not stand up to analysis, but he repeats it because he is a useless liar. He says it to try to justify his incompetence.

Q. What do you think of the heavy-handed Bukele model?

R. It’s the strategy of the right: create terror to sell your solution. I don’t dislike Bukele, be careful, I think that great evils come with great solutions, and the problem of violence in El Salvador has become immense, but a universal ethical minimum must be respect for human rights and they are not being respecting human rights in El Salvador. We do not need those extremes, with policies and human development we can achieve what Bukele tries without violence.

Q. Would you negotiate with criminal groups, the model that Petro wants to apply?

R. We had gang problems. We gathered the boys together and told them: unite your youthful energies for the real fight, which is to move the country forward. We even gave them a social headquarters and the violence ended. But it is a cocktail of measures, not a single one is worth: the police must be better equipped, the justice system must be improved. Of course, suddenly, a strong hand is required, but human development, reconciliation, technology, institutions and a security system are also required. Not just give the biggest gun to the police.

Q. Did you expect Lasso to decree the cross death?

R. I did not expect it, I thought that he was not going to dare because of the possibilities of victory that we have. I knew that the United States Embassy did not support him in that, nor did the rest of the right. The argument of serious internal commotion did not exist and the Constitutional Court should have denied it, but it did not. Now, without being correct, I think it was the best for the country. It was also illegal because there was an impeachment trial going on. Then [si Lasso fuera destituido por la Asamblea en el juicio político], the vice president would assume power. Essentially it would be the same government. So, to really dissipate the social pressure that existed, because nobody could put up with the government anymore, the best solution was to anticipate elections and democratically solve the problem.

Q. So was it the right decision?

R. I think it’s good, but in philosophy there is a difference between right and good. The right thing to do was allow impeachment. The best, the good, was to anticipate elections.

Q. What did you think when you heard it?

R. I tried to understand why he had done it. And I think there is a very reasonable hypothesis. If he took over as vice president, he would be a puppet of the Christian Social party. It was like giving him the government and they hate each other to the death. Between handing over power to the Social Cristiano party and being persecuted, because they persecute, and the possibility that we win, that he knows that we are not bad people and that we do not persecute, he opted for the latter.

Q. Did he prefer you to the Social Christians?

R. He prefers to let us take the chance that we win because he knows that we are not bad and we are not going to chase him.

Q. If they reach the Government, what would happen to the State Attorney General, Diana Salazar? [que pidió la captura de Correa]?

R. That lady will have to face justice, she is an impostor. She has maintained all the protection of the State and she believes herself untouchable, but as long as she loses that protection she will have to face the truth. Justice is a serious problem for her. The word our corrupt adversaries fear most is true justice.

Q. During his tenure, the Odebrecht case broke out. Did he use his majorities to stop political trials against some of his ministers?

R. Look at the imprecision you have about the case, what you tell me is not true. With all due respect, that’s not true.

Q. Did you recognize that there was oil corruption in your time?

R. What country does not have oil corruption? Corruption occurs in Spain, in the Vatican, but it is one thing to have corruption and another to tolerate corruption. In my government we were the country that most reduced the corruption ranking in all of Latin America, but what are we talking about?

